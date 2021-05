Technical employees work at the production line for the electric Volkswagen cars, model ID.3 and model ID.4, in Zwickau, Germany, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel/File Photo

Volkswagen

The move is aimed at ensuring better cooperation among the brands and at resolving conflicts of interest, the weekly said. Two long-serving managers should take over the new roles.

Volkswagen did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.