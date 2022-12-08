Volkswagen postpones decision on gigafactory in eastern Europe by several months -CTK news agency

Volkswagen logo is pictured at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

PRAGUE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) postponed its decision on the placement of a gigafactory for electric car batteries in eastern Europe by several months, CTK news agency reported on Thursday.

The Czech Republic has been among the locations considered for the plant which should start producing batteries in 2027.

Reporting by Robert Muller

