Autos & Transportation
Volkswagen ramps up e-mobility spending to $59 bln by 2026
1 minute read
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Thursday said it would ramp up spending for battery-powered electric vehicles by around 50% to 52 billion euros ($59 billion) by 2026 as part of the group's far-reaching transformation.
The investment is part of Volkswagen's new revolving 5-year spending plan, which foresees total investments of 159 billion euros in the 2022-2026 period, compared with 150 billion for the 2021-2025 period.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Kirsti Knolle
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.