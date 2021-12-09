Volkswagen ramps up e-mobility spending to $59 bln by 2026

A logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a car parked on a street in Paris, France, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Thursday said it would ramp up spending for battery-powered electric vehicles by around 50% to 52 billion euros ($59 billion) by 2026 as part of the group's far-reaching transformation.

The investment is part of Volkswagen's new revolving 5-year spending plan, which foresees total investments of 159 billion euros in the 2022-2026 period, compared with 150 billion for the 2021-2025 period.

($1 = 0.8839 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Kirsti Knolle

