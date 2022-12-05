Volkswagen resumes production at China plants















BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and FAW's (SASACJ.UL) plant in Chengdu, China has resumed production after a brief halt and two lines which were suspended at the carmaker's Chengchun plant are also running again, a spokesperson said on Monday.

Production at the Chengdu plant, which makes the Jetta brand and VW New Sagitar, was stopped on November 21 amid rising coronavirus cases, while the two lines in Chengchun were paused because of missing parts.

Both plants are now running as normal, the spokesperson said, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg.

Coronavirus cases are rising in China but the government is easing some of its highly strict zero-COVID curbs amid widespread protest against the measures.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Rachel More











