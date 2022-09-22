Volkswagen says gas supply stable this winter but could see shortages next year
BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) should be able to maintain production in the coming 5-6 months if Germany continues filling its reserves, but rising prices and instability in the supplier network present a risk to global production, an executive said on Thursday.
If deliveries from Russia through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline do not resume, the carmaker expects natural gas shortages from June of 2023, the executive, who declined to be named, added, citing a study from Goldman Sachs.
Planned short-term measures to protect from shortages in components include stocking up in warehouses and transport pipelines like ships and trains. Mid-term solutions could include relocating production to other regions.
