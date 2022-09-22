Volkswagen says gas supply stable this winter but could see shortages next year

The logo of carmaker Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is pictured at the IAA Transportation fair, which will open its doors to the public on September 20, 2022, in Hanover, Germany, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) should be able to maintain production in the coming 5-6 months if Germany continues filling its reserves, but rising prices and instability in the supplier network present a risk to global production, an executive said on Thursday.

If deliveries from Russia through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline do not resume, the carmaker expects natural gas shortages from June of 2023, the executive, who declined to be named, added, citing a study from Goldman Sachs.

Planned short-term measures to protect from shortages in components include stocking up in warehouses and transport pipelines like ships and trains. Mid-term solutions could include relocating production to other regions.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Paul Carrel

