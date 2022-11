BERLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Tuesday it would sell its carsharing service WeShare to Miles Mobility, under a deal that sees the Berlin-based competitor order more than 10,000 electric cars from the Audi, Seat/Cupra and VW brands.

Volkswagen said it would not disclose the selling price as per the agreement.

Reporting by Jan Schwarz, Writing by Rachel More











