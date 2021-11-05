Volkswagen strategy implementation patchy, labour boss tells paper

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess attends a construction completion event of SAIC Volkswagen MEB electric vehicle plant in Shanghai, China November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) CEO Herbert Diess has developed the right strategy for Europe's largest carmaker but he must deliver results now in implementing it, labour boss Daniela Cavallo told a newspaper.

"And we do notice that implementation in certain areas is not without friction across brands," she told Handelsblatt. "But if it's a company with various brands it's the management board's duty to make sure that the brands cooperate more effectively."

Her comments come after a long-standing conflict between Diess and labour representatives over the pace of reform at the world's second-largest carmaker escalated this week, with a special committee expected to discuss the CEO's future at the firm. read more

Reporting by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.