Volkswagen suspends Shanghai production amid COVID lockdown

A Volkswagen logo is pictured in a production line at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/

BERLIN/SHANGHAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Volkswagen on Thursday said it would halt work at its factory in Shanghai between April 1-5, reversing an earlier plan to maintain some of its production, as the city extends a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The German automaker, which has a Shanghai joint venture with SAIC Motor (600104.SS), said it would carry out maintenance work in the factory.

Volkswagen earlier in the day said it would maintain some production over the period by providing accommodations and meals at its factory for employees volunteering to work.

Its Shanghai factory is in Anting district in the west of the city, which is scheduled to start a lockdown on Friday that will last until the early hours of April 5.

