Volkswagen in talks with Huawei on autonomous driving unit - Manager Magazin

A new logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is unveiled at the VW headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

BERLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Germany's Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is in talks with China's Huawei about acquiring an autonomous driving unit for billions of euros, Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.

Automakers and technology firms are investing billions of dollars in autonomous driving, aiming to take an early lead in what many consider the future of mobility.

Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Wednesday he expects the car industry to see widespread autonomous driving within 25 years and that the company was pursuing new partnerships to increase its self-sufficiency in software. read more

Group leaders have been negotiating the deal, which also involves technology systems Volkswagen is not yet proficient in, for several months, Manager Magazine said, citing inside sources.

A Volkswagen spokesperson declined to comment.

