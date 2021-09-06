Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Volkswagen unveils ID LIFE small e-car at 20,000 euros

1 minute read
1/3

CEO Volkswagen Passenger Cars Ralf Brandstaetter poses during Volkswagen ID. Life car presentation ahead of the Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 6, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

MUNICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Monday took the wraps off the ID LIFE, a fully electric small car to be launched in 2025 at a cost of around 20,000 euros ($23,730), in a bid to make battery-powered cars affordable for the masses.

"The ID LIFE is our vision of next-generation fully electric urban mobility," Volkswagen brand CEO Ralf Brandstaetter said at the IAA Munich car show.

"This means we are making electric mobility accessible to even more people."

($1 = 0.8428 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 7:43 AM UTC

Qualcomm says it will supply chip for new Renault electric vehicle

Qualcomm Inc on Monday said it will supply a key computing chip for the digital dashboard in a new Renault SA electric vehicle.

Autos & Transportation
Chinese automaker Geely hires former Bentley design chief
Autos & Transportation
Piaggio, KTM, Honda and Yamaha set up swappable batteries consortium
Autos & Transportation
Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'
Autos & Transportation
Ryanair ends talks with Boeing on large 737 MAX 10 order