Volkswagen unveils ID LIFE small e-car at 20,000 euros

CEO Volkswagen Passenger Cars Ralf Brandstaetter poses during Volkswagen ID. Life car presentation ahead of the Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 6, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

MUNICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Monday took the wraps off the ID LIFE, a fully electric small car to be launched in 2025 at a cost of around 20,000 euros ($23,730), in a bid to make battery-powered cars affordable for the masses.

"The ID LIFE is our vision of next-generation fully electric urban mobility," Volkswagen brand CEO Ralf Brandstaetter said at the IAA Munich car show.

"This means we are making electric mobility accessible to even more people."

($1 = 0.8428 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Kirsti Knolle

