Volkswagen unveils ID LIFE small e-car at 20,000 euros
MUNICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Monday took the wraps off the ID LIFE, a fully electric small car to be launched in 2025 at a cost of around 20,000 euros ($23,730), in a bid to make battery-powered cars affordable for the masses.
"The ID LIFE is our vision of next-generation fully electric urban mobility," Volkswagen brand CEO Ralf Brandstaetter said at the IAA Munich car show.
"This means we are making electric mobility accessible to even more people."
($1 = 0.8428 euros)
