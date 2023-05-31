Volkswagen won't participate in China discount battle "at any price" - COO

Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021
FILE PHOTO-CEO Volkswagen Passenger Cars Ralf Brandstaetter poses during Volkswagen ID. Life car presentation ahead of the Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 6, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will not participate in a discount battle in China "at any price", Chief Operating Officer Ralf Brandstaetter said in an interview released on Wednesday.

"Volkswagen is focusing on a sustainable business model. In concrete terms, this means that we will not participate in the discount battle at any price," Brandstaetter said in an interview for the company's intranet.

"Our market position is strong enough. For us, the focus is on profitability, not sales volume or market share," he added.

Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next