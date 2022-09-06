Volkswagen's Antlitz: no comment on valuation of Porsche listing

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Employees of German car manufacturer Porsche install the windshield of a Porsche 911 at the Porsche factory in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany, February 19, 2019. Picture taken February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz would not comment on what the valuation of a Porsche listing would be, adding that he expected huge interest from the market.

The funds will give the carmaker more flexibility on when to bring in external partners to help fund electrification, he added, as well as more flexibility on when the carmaker could list its battery division Powerco, a move he did not rule out.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Madeline Chambers

