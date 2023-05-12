Volkswagen's April deliveries jump 39% thanks to China boost
May 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) said on Friday its group deliveries jumped 39% year-on-year in April, bringing the total number of vehicles shipped worldwide that month to 720,200.
The result was particularly boosted by a 79% surge in China, where the leading German automotive group delivered 255,700 cars.
In Western Europe, it had sent a total of 254,700 cars to customers, representing 28.7% annual growth.
For January-April, VW's deliveries grew 14% compared with the same period the year before, with 2.76 million shipments worldwide.
