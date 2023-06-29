Audi names Volkswagen strategy chief Doellner as new CEO

Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium - August 26, 2022 Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, Markus Duesmann during a press conference as German manufacturer Audi announce they will join the Formula 1 World Championship from the 2026 season as a power unit supplier

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - Audi named Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) strategy chief as its new CEO on Thursday, as the luxury carmaker seeks to catch up with rivals in the dash towards electrification, including in China, the world's top car market.

Gernot Doellner, who replaces Markus Duesmann, will become CEO with effect from September, Audi said, after the luxury automaker's supervisory board passed a resolution on Thursday.

"I'm honored and excited to be taking on this new role. Audi is a fantastic company with a rich history," Doellner, Volkswagen's strategy chief since 2021, said.

"I look forward to shaping the company's future together with the entire team at Audi."

