Volkswagen's China chief welcomes political goal of Germany's Beijing strategy

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Operating Officer Ralf Brandstaetter on Thursday welcomed the political goal of the German government's new China strategy "to strengthen our own position, ... to reduce one-sided economic dependencies, and to create incentives for more diversification."

"We don't look naively at the economic superpower China has become," the German carmaker's China chief said in a statement.

To minimize geopolitical risks, Germany must "reduce dependencies as well as strengthen our position in other regions" as well as "create autonomously controllable value chains", he added.

