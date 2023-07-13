Volkswagen's China chief welcomes political goal of Germany's Beijing strategy

Companies Volkswagen AG Follow

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Operating Officer Ralf Brandstaetter on Thursday welcomed the political goal of the German government's new China strategy "to strengthen our own position, ... to reduce one-sided economic dependencies, and to create incentives for more diversification."

"We don't look naively at the economic superpower China has become," the German carmaker's China chief said in a statement.

To minimize geopolitical risks, Germany must "reduce dependencies as well as strengthen our position in other regions" as well as "create autonomously controllable value chains", he added.

Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.