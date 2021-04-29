Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Reuters
Volkswagen group CEO Herbert Diess delivers a speech during a visit to the SEAT (Volkswagen group) carmaker's factory in Martorell, near Barcelona, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) boss Herbert Diess is stepping down as head of the supervisory boards at subsidiaries Seat and Skoda to focus on building up a stronger software-development team, a person familiar with the mattersaid on Thursday.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

Handelsblatt had reported the news earlier.

At Seat, Diess would be succeeded by current technology head Thomas Schmall and at Skoda by Murat Aksel, head of procurement on the Volkswagen board, the source added.

Volkswagen has been heavily focused on regaining lost ground in the fast-growing field of software-heavy electric cars, where United States and Chinese manufacturers are seen as having a lead.

