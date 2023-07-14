Volkswagen's H1 deliveries up in every region but China

Volkswagen's factory is seen in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Sao Paulo state
Volkswagen's factory is seen in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil June 28, 2023. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto/File Photo

July 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Friday its Group deliveries increased 12.8% year-on-year from January to June, registering growth in every region except China, which saw a 1.2% drop.

Shipments of battery-electric vehicles to China also fell by 1.6% in the period, to 62,400, according to the German carmaker.

By comparison, North America deliveries were up 14.2% for that same period, at 458,700 vehicles, with the number of battery-electric vehicles sent to the United States up 75.5%.

Worldwide, Group deliveries grew 5.7% year-on-year in June, with the total number of vehicles shipped that month to 847,600.

Deliveries to Western Europe were up 30.5%, to 318,100 vehicles, while the number of vehicles the German carmaker sent to China took a tumble, down 14.5% to 291,400.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee and Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine

