Volkswagen's H1 deliveries up in every region but China

July 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Friday its Group deliveries increased 12.8% year-on-year from January to June, registering growth in every region except China, which saw a 1.2% drop.

Shipments of battery-electric vehicles to China also fell by 1.6% in the period, to 62,400, according to the German carmaker.

By comparison, North America deliveries were up 14.2% for that same period, at 458,700 vehicles, with the number of battery-electric vehicles sent to the United States up 75.5%.

Worldwide, Group deliveries grew 5.7% year-on-year in June, with the total number of vehicles shipped that month to 847,600.

Deliveries to Western Europe were up 30.5%, to 318,100 vehicles, while the number of vehicles the German carmaker sent to China took a tumble, down 14.5% to 291,400.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee and Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine

