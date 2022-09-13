Volkswagen's Mexico workers accept 9% raise deal in third vote

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of Volkswagen is displayed at the Mexico's factory during a new vote to ask workers if they approve of a recently negotiated deal with the management, in Puebla, Mexico August 31, 2022. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Workers at Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) main Mexico plant voted Monday to approve a deal for 9% wage raises, after snubbing the proposal twice last month.

Volkswagen de Mexico last week agreed to backdate the proposed wage increase by an extra month in a bid to secure workers' approval. read more

The agreement between the company and the Independent Union of Automotive Workers (SITIAVW) at Volkswagen's Puebla plant marks the highest raise at an automaker in Mexico in recent years. However, it is only slightly above inflation.

Around 63% of eligible votes were in favor of the final agreement, according to the union tally.

"We congratulate the decision by the workers of Volkswagen Puebla to approve the agreement, which represents salarial and additional benefits and avoids the conflict of a strike," said Labor Minister Luisa Alcalde on Twitter following the vote.

Under the terms put forth on Monday, the new pay rate is set to apply retroactively to July 20 instead of Aug. 18, the date the prior contract expired.

The contract, which covers nearly 7,000 unionized employees, will go into effect for two years with pay up for negotiation again in one year.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Additional reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

