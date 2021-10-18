Skip to main content

Volkswagen's Skoda Auto halts production for two weeks, CTK reports

A Volkswagen (VW) logo is pictured next to a logo of Skoda during the second media day of the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

PRAGUE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Skoda Auto started a two-week outage on Monday as the carmaker contends with the global shortage of chips and other components, CTK news agency reported.

Skoda wants to complete 10,000 unfinished cars during the outage, which will leave only one production line running, CTK said.

Skoda, the Czech Republic's biggest exporter, said on Oct. 7 that it would "significantly reduce or even halt" production from Oct. 18 until the end of the year because of the global shortage of chips hobbling the automotive sector. read more

