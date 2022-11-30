Volkswagen's Skoda to bring forward launch of three electric models to 2026















BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Skoda will come out with three new electric models by 2026, four years earlier than originally planned, its chief executive told Handelsblatt business daily on Wednesday.

The Czech carmaker and Volkswagen subsidiary will spend the vast majority of its planned investment on these new models, CEO Klaus Zellmer added.

This would bring the proportion of electric models in their range to 70% by 2030.

"We are investing 5.6 billion euros by 2026 in electromobility. That is around 80% more than we planned a year ago," he said.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Paul Carrel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.