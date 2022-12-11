Volkswagen's Skoda considers withdrawing from China, Automobilwoche reports















BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), is considering withdrawing from China and will make a final decision next year, CEO Klaus Zellmer was quoted as saying by the weekly magazine Automobilwoche.

"The competition is very intense there, so we will consider, together with our Chinese joint venture partner, how we want to proceed," Zelmer was quoted as saying. "If we want to focus our energy, it's worth checking all scenarios and then deciding."

The chief executive said the company could consider simply selling cars in China rather than also producing them there.

Skoda wants to focus more in India at the moment, he said.

Volkswagen did not immediately reply to request for comment.

Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Additional Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Editing by Alex Richardson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.