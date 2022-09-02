Volvo Cars August sales fall 4.6% year-on-year

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

An employee at a Volvo car dealer wearing a protective mask is seen in the show room, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

HELSINKI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Sweden's Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) saw its August sales fall by 4.6% year-on-year to 43,666 vehicles, the Swedish car maker said in a statement.

Demand remained good, but production was hurt by component shortage as well as power cuts and COVID-19 outbreaks in China, the company added.

Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik

