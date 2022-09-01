Volvo Cars to close China plant due coronavirus restrictions
OSLO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Sweden's Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) will temporarily close its plant in the Chinese city of Chengdu due to local coronavirus restrictions, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.
"Due to the lockdown in Chengdu, Volvo Cars is temporarily suspending production at a manufacturing plant there. We are assessing the impact on the business and we'll continue to monitor the situation," he said.
Earlier on Thursday, Chengdu announced a lockdown of its 21.2 million residents, the most populous city to be locked down since Shanghai earlier this year. read more
