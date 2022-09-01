Volvo Cars to close China plant due coronavirus restrictions

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

An employee at a Volvo car dealer, wearing a protective mask is seen in a showroom, in Brussels, Belgium, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

OSLO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Sweden's Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) will temporarily close its plant in the Chinese city of Chengdu due to local coronavirus restrictions, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

"Due to the lockdown in Chengdu, Volvo Cars is temporarily suspending production at a manufacturing plant there. We are assessing the impact on the business and we'll continue to monitor the situation," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Chengdu announced a lockdown of its 21.2 million residents, the most populous city to be locked down since Shanghai earlier this year. read more

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

