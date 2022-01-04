Volvo Cars picks Jim Rowan as new CEO

The logo of Volvo is seen on the front grill of a Volvo XC40 SUV displayed at a Volvo showroom in Mexico City, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

STOCKHOLM, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Volvo Car Group (VOLCARb.ST) has appointed Jim Rowan as new chief executive to succeed Hakan Samuelsson in March, it said on Tuesday.

Rowan, currently CEO at U.S-based Ember Technologies, is taking over just months after Volvo wrapped up its IPO, the biggest in Europe last year. read more

Volvo said Samuelsson will stay in his role until Rowan starts in March. He will also leave Volvo Car's board, while continuing as chairman of electric vehicle maker Polestar.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm

