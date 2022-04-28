Volvo Cars profit beats forecasts despite chip shortage

An employee at a Volvo car dealer, wearing a protective mask is seen in a showroom, in Brussels, Belgium, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

STOCKHOLM, April 28 (Reuters) - Automaker Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) said on Thursday that chip constraints were gradually improving after posting profits above forecasts as demand for its range of vehicles remained strong.

A global shortage of semiconductors has forced the Gothenburg-based carmaker and global peers to cut vehicle output despite robust demand from prospective car buyers.

Volvo said production was down at the end of the first quarter due to a temporary shortage of a specific semiconductor and warned that supply problem was expected to remain in the second quarter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The carmaker's first-quarter operating profit fell to 6.0 billion Swedish crowns ($607.4 million) from 8.4 billion a year ago. Four analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 4.13 billion profit.

Volvo, majority owned by China's Geely Holding (GEELY.UL), maintained its forecast for 2022 of marginal year-on-year growth in deliveries. read more

It said earlier this month that its car sales fell 20% in the first quarter to 148,295 cars. read more

Volvo in February suspended all sales, service and production in Russia, which last year accounted for about 3% of its net group sales. read more

($1 = 9.8776 Swedish crowns)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.