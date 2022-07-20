Volvo Cars Q2 operating profit rises

People look at a Volvo XC40 car during the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China show, in Beijing, China September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

STOCKHOLM, July 20 (Reuters) - Automaker Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) reported on Wednesday higher second-quarter profits but said it expected full year retail deliveries to be lower or on par with 2021.

The Sweden-based carmaker's quarterly operating profit rose to 10.8 billion Swedish crowns ($1.06 billion) from 4.8 billion a year ago as accounting effects from the listing of high-performance automaker Polestar gave a boost.

($1 = 10.2089 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard

