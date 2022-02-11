Volvo Cars Q4 profit lags forecasts

The logo of Volvo is seen on the front grill of a Volvo XC40 SUV displayed at a Volvo showroom in Mexico City, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

STOCKHOLM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) reported on Friday quarterly earnings below expectations, and said it expected to continue growing sales volume in 2022.

The Swedish carmaker's fourth-quarter operating profit fell to 3.7 billion Swedish crowns ($396.4 million) from 4.9 billion a year ago, compared to a 4.77 billion mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 9.3353 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson

