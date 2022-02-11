1 minute read
Volvo Cars Q4 profit lags forecasts
STOCKHOLM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) reported on Friday quarterly earnings below expectations, and said it expected to continue growing sales volume in 2022.
The Swedish carmaker's fourth-quarter operating profit fell to 3.7 billion Swedish crowns ($396.4 million) from 4.9 billion a year ago, compared to a 4.77 billion mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll.
($1 = 9.3353 Swedish crowns)
Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson
