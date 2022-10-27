Volvo Cars' quarterly operating profit falls















Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swedish automaker Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) said on Thursday that it would try to manage the macroeconomic headwinds and ongoing turbulence that continued to hit the company as it reported a fall in its third-quarter profits due to lower volumes.

Stockholm-listed Volvo, majority owned by Chinese automotive company Geely Holding [RIC:RIC:GEELY.UL] said its quarterly operating profit dropped to 2.1 billion Swedish crowns ($193.41 million)from 3.3 billion a year ago.

($1 = 10.8579 Swedish crowns)

