STOCKHOLM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) is recalling around 106,900 cars worldwide over a suspected fault related to the brakes, a Volvo Cars spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The vehicles being recalled are of the 2023 year model of the C40, XC40, S60, V60, XC60, V90 and XC90 models, the spokesperson said.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik











