Volvo Cars reports 18% sales drop in December
STOCKHOLM, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Volvo Car Group's (VOLCARb.ST) monthly sales fell 18.1% in December from a year ago, the Sweden-based automaker said on Wednesday.
The company, which is majority owned by China's Geely Holding (GEELY.UL), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in October after wrapping up Europe's biggest IPO of the year. read more
