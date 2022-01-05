Volvo Cars reports 18% sales drop in December

The logo of Volvo is seen on the front grill of a Volvo XC40 SUV displayed at a Volvo showroom in Mexico City, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf/File Photo

STOCKHOLM, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Volvo Car Group's (VOLCARb.ST) monthly sales fell 18.1% in December from a year ago, the Sweden-based automaker said on Wednesday.

The company, which is majority owned by China's Geely Holding (GEELY.UL), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in October after wrapping up Europe's biggest IPO of the year. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.