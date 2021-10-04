Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Volvo Cars reports 30% sales drop in September as chip crisis weighs

1 minute read

The logo of Swedish truck maker Volvo is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

STOCKHOLM, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Geely-owned Volvo Car Group's monthly sales fell 30.2% from a year ago in September, dented by the global component shortage, the Sweden-based automaker said on Monday.

The company warned last month that sales volumes in the second half of 2021 could fall year-on-year after production cuts due to material shortages. read more

"The decline was related to a shortage of components. This affected production although it picked up again late in the month," Volvo Cars said in a statement, adding demand for its products remained strong.

Global sales at the firm, which is considering listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange this year, fell to 47,223 cars in September, with sales in Europe dropping 41.5% while they fell 9% in the United States.

A global chip shortage over the past year has caused a major delay in manufacturing activity and forced several automakers to scale back output.

Sources told Reuters last month that China's Geely Holding (GEELY.UL) was in advanced discussions with banks to list Volvo Cars in the coming weeks, aiming for a valuation of about $20 billion. read more

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Supantha Mukherjee and Niklas Pollard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · October 2, 2021 · 8:07 PM UTC

Tesla vehicle deliveries hit another record in Q3, beats analysts' estimates

Tesla Inc said on Saturday it had delivered a record electric cars in the third quarter, beating Wall Street estimates after Chief Executive Elon Musk asked staff to "go super hardcore" to make a quarter-end delivery push.

Autos & Transportation
VW labour boss wants faster electric car rollout at Wolfsburg - Braunschweiger Zeitung
Autos & Transportation
Toyota outsells GM in U.S. for first nine months of 2021
Autos & Transportation
EXCLUSIVE GM aims to profit from software as it broadens its EV lineup
Autos & Transportation
Volvo Cars reports 30% sales drop in September as chip crisis weighs