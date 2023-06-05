Volvo Cars sales up 31% in May















HELSINKI, June 5 (Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) on Monday posted a 31% rise in monthly sales figures year-on-year, saying it had sold 60,398 cars in May.

The car manufacturer, majority-owned by China's Geely (0175.HK), saw May sales of fully electric cars double to 10,826.

In the company's biggest market Europe, sales rose 40% while sales were up 49% in China and 14% in the United States, the Volvo Cars said in a statement.

Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.