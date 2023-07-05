Volvo Cars June sales up 33% as fully electric car sales quadruple

[1/2] People look on during the reveal event of the Volvo EX30 electric SUV vehicle in Milan, Italy June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

COPENHAGEN, July 4 (Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) on Wednesday reported a 33% year-on-year rise in June sales to 66,379 cars, helped by a spike for fully electric cars.

The manufacturer, which is majority-owned by China's Geely (0175.HK), said it sold 9,535 fully electric cars in the month, up 346%.

"The overall sales increase was driven by the company's fully electric cars which quadrupled compared to the same period last year," it said in a statement.

"Furthermore, figures from June 2022 were negatively affected by lower production due to last year's supply chain constraints."

Volvo Cars said its total car sales in biggest market Europe rose 70%. Total car sales in the U.S. were up 53% while in China they decreased.

Shares in the company were up 1.7% at 0737 GMT.

Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom















