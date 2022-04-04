1 minute read
Volvo Cars says March sales fall 22%, hurt by chip shortage
STOCKHOLM, April 4 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) said on Monday car sales in March fell 22% to 58,677 cars as the automaker faced shortages of a specific semiconductor.
Volvo, majority owned by China's Geely Holding (GEELY.UL), said the shortage is expected to impact production during the second quarter.
Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard
