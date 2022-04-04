Volvo Cars says March sales fall 22%, hurt by chip shortage

The company logo is seen on the bonnet of a Volvo car during the media day ahead of the 84th Geneva Motor Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 5, 2014. The Geneva Motor Show will run from March 6 to 16. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

STOCKHOLM, April 4 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) said on Monday car sales in March fell 22% to 58,677 cars as the automaker faced shortages of a specific semiconductor.

Volvo, majority owned by China's Geely Holding (GEELY.UL), said the shortage is expected to impact production during the second quarter.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard

