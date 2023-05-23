Volvo Group in deal to buy half of new Swedish wind farm's power

The Volvo logo is seen in truck for sale in Linden, New Jersey
The Volvo logo is seen in truck for sale in Linden, New Jersey, U.S., May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

BRUSSELS, May 23 (Reuters) - Swedish manufacturer Volvo Group, has signed a 10-year deal to buy half of the power produced by Sweden's new Bruzaholm wind farm starting in 2025, the companies said on Tuesday.

Swedish state-owned energy company Vattenfall will start construction of the wind farm with a capacity of 140 megawatts will start this summer.

"The agreement signals our commitment to prioritize low-carbon investments, source renewable energy and take climate action across everything we do," Volvo CEO Martin Lundstedt said in a statement.

Volvo Trucks, a unit of the group, plans for 50% of its truck sales to be electric by 2030.

Vattenfall operates over 1,200 wind turbines with a capacity of over 4 gigawatts in five European countries.

Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next