Volvo wins record order for electric trucks from Holcim















OSLO, May 22 (Reuters) - Volvo Trucks (VOLVb.ST) said on Monday it has signed a letter of intent to sell 1,000 electric trucks to Swiss building solutions provider Holcim (HOLN.S) for delivery in the next seven years.

"The deal is the largest commercial order to date for Volvo electric trucks, and the first 130 trucks will be delivered in 2023 and 2024," Volvo said in a statement.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom











