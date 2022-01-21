Autos & Transportation1 minute read
VW agrees to $3.5 million settlement with Ohio
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) agreed to a $3.5 million settlement with Ohio over claims the German automaker violated state laws by manipulating vehicle computer software in its vehicles to mask carbon dioxide emissions, the state attorney general said.
In November, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Volkswagen bid to avoid lawsuits filed by officials in three states including Ohio.
Reporting by David Shepardson
