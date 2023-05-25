VW, Audi agree to $85 million diesel settlement in principle with Texas -- state

[1/2] New Volkswagen vehicles are parked with their exhaust pipes facing the street at a dealership in Medford, Massachusetts, U.S., June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

May 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and its Audi unit have agreed to an $85 million settlement in principle over violations of Texas environmental laws stemming from its diesel cheating scandal, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Thursday.

Paxton said the settlement stipulates that the German automakers pay a civil penalty of $85 million for their unlawful actions. Earlier this month, the Texas Supreme Court has ruled the state environmental lawsuit against Volkswagen and Audi could go forward. Volkswagen, which did not immediately comment Thursday, previously settled U.S. actions prompted by the emissions scandal for more than $20 billion, but that did not shield it from local and state government liability, courts ruled previously.

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft











