1 minute read
VW faces supply shortage due to Ukraine crisis
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will halt production for a few days next week at two German factories after a delay in getting parts made in Ukraine, a spokesperson confirmed on Friday.
The supply chain shortage will affect factories in Dresden and Zwickau, the spokesperson said, confirming a report by DPA.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.