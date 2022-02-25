Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

VW faces supply shortage due to Ukraine crisis

1 minute read

People visit the Volkswagen booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will halt production for a few days next week at two German factories after a delay in getting parts made in Ukraine, a spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

The supply chain shortage will affect factories in Dresden and Zwickau, the spokesperson said, confirming a report by DPA.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters