VW, Mercedes sign MoUs with Canada to cooperate on battery development

Dr. Herbert Diess, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG, and Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne sign a memorandum of understanding as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz look on, at the Canada-Germany Business Forum, in Toronto, Canada, August 23, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

TORONTO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - German carmakers Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Mercedes signed Memorandums of Understanding with the Canadian government on Tuesday to cooperate on the development of batteries.

The agreements were signed during a two-day visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Canada.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke via Berlin Newsroom, editing by Rachel More

