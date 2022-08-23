1 minute read
VW, Mercedes sign MoUs with Canada to cooperate on battery development
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TORONTO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - German carmakers Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Mercedes signed Memorandums of Understanding with the Canadian government on Tuesday to cooperate on the development of batteries.
The agreements were signed during a two-day visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Canada.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Andreas Rinke via Berlin Newsroom, editing by Rachel More
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.