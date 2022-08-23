VW, Mercedes sign MoUs with Canada to cooperate on battery development

1 minute read

Dr. Herbert Diess, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG, and Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne sign a memorandum of understanding as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz look on, at the Canada-Germany Business Forum, in Toronto, Canada, August 23, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

TORONTO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - German carmakers Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Mercedes signed Memorandums of Understanding with the Canadian government on Tuesday to cooperate on the development of batteries.

The agreements were signed during a two-day visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Canada.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Andreas Rinke via Berlin Newsroom, editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.