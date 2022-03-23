Skip to main content
VW says its Spanish battery cell plant will be located near Valencia

A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BARCELONA, March 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) planned battery cell plant in Spain will be located in Sagunto, on the outskirts of Valencia, and will have around 3,000 employees and a production of 40 gigawatt hours (GWh) a year, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

The German group has embarked in an ambitious plan to build six large battery factories across Europe with partners by the end of the decade as it aims to become the world's leaders in electric vehicles (EV).

