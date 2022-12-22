VW's main plant faces production stoppages in January - spokesperson















BERLIN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) plans to reduce the number of shifts at its main factory in the German city of Wolfsburg during the first month of the new year, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

The work stoppages were first reported by Business Insider magazine, which cited internal communications with employees.

The reasons given were the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which has disrupted supply chains, according to the report.

The company spokesperson said the work stoppage would affect the late shift in Golf production for assembly line 3, car production and other adjacent areas from Jan. 9 through Jan. 27.

The body shop, paint shop and other adjacent areas are to be affected on a pro rata basis, he said, while the holding areas and maintenance necessary to supply the plant are excluded from the measure.

Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.