VW's SEAT says is optimistic in finding solutions on Spain's subsidy offer

MADRID, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The chief of Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Spanish unit SEAT said on Thursday he is "optimistic" in finding "solutions" with national and regional authorities regarding the subsidy offer it received to build a battery factory and manufacture electric vehicles.

SEAT's chief Wayne Griffiths did not specify what type of solutions he was referring to, but Volkswagen said last week it expected more in subsidies from Spain after it received 397.4 million euros ($388.26 million) of the 877.2 million total that are to be disbursed in the PERTE's programme first phase.

($1 = 1.0235 euros)

