VW's Skoda aims for six electric vehicle models by 2026















PRAGUE, April 26 (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of German group Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), wants to expand its electric vehicle range to six models by 2026, the company said, further boosting its ambitions in the shift to e-mobility.

The company had previously aimed to launch three new electric models but said in a Tuesday evening release it will launch four new e-vehicles and two updated models in the coming years.

The launches fall under Skoda's 5.6 billion euro ($6.16 billion) investment plan into e-mobility by 2027.

($1 = 0.9086 euros)

Reporting by Jason Hovet, Editing by Louise Heavens











