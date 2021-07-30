Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
VW's Skoda Auto raises deliveries to 515,300 cars in H1

A logo is seen on a wheel of a Skoda Octavia car after a presentation of the company's annual results in Mlada Boleslav March 20, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE, July 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Skoda Auto raised its global deliveries to 515,300 cars in the first half of the year from 426,700 cars in the same period last year, the carmaker said on Friday.

Skoda said that its net cash flow was 678 million euros in the January-June period, compared to -25 million euros last year.

Reporting by Robert Muller

