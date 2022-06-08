VW's Skoda to renew Ukraine deliveries

A Skoda logo is pictured during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

PRAGUE, June 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Skoda Auto will renew car deliveries to Ukraine in June, it said on Wednesday.

The Czech carmaker said 80 cars will be delivered in an initial batch in a "semi knocked-down" form and assembled at the plant of its partner Eurocar.

"Any increase in production volume at the Solomonovo plant will depend on how the war progresses," Skoda said in a statement.

Reporting by Robert Muller, Editing by Louise Heavens

