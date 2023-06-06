Webuild-led consortium wins $1.4-bln rail contract in Sicily















Rome, June 6 (Reuters) - A Webuild-led consortium (WBD.MI) has won a tender worth 1.32 billion euros ($1.41 billion) to build a section of a new high-speed railway line in Sicily, the Italian construction group said on Tuesday.

Webuild leads the consortium with a 75% stake, while Italian partner Ghella holds the remaining 25%.

Under the contract, the consortium will build 30 kilometres of railway between Palermo and Catania - the two main cities in Sicily, an island that has long suffered from poor transport connections.

Webuild said the new line would cut travel times between Palermo and Catania from three hours to two.

The contract announced on Tuesday was awarded by Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI), part of state-controlled railways group Gruppo Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane.

($1 = 0.9357 euros)

Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Alvise Armellini and Jason Neely











