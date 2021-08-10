Autos & Transportation
White House says it remains in touch with auto executives about high car prices
WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration's supply chain team remains in touch with auto industry executives about issues driving up prices, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.
Short-term disruptions in shipments of automotive semiconductors is now becoming a long-term problem and is driving average prices of new and used vehicles to luxury-car levels, fueling inflation fears and causing concern in the White House.
