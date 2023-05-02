White House says Toyota 'fully committed' to electrifying auto fleet

[1/2] A Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept electric car is displayed during the press day at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo















WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - White House senior adviser John Podesta said Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) is "fully committed" to electric vehicles after he met recently with senior company officials.

Podesta told Reuters reporters and editors in a roundtable meeting on Tuesday the Japanese automaker "had been the laggard" but was now committed to electric vehicles.

"I think they're going to stick with plug-in hybrids for a while, maybe longer than some of the other companies but they're fully now committed under their new leadership to electrification," he said.

Reporting by David Shepardson











