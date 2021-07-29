Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
White House wants U.S automakers to back at least 40% EV target by 2030 -- sources

2020 Ford Explorer cars are seen at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The White House has told U.S. automakers it wants them to back a voluntary target of at least 40% of new vehicles sales as electric by 2030 as it works to reduce greenhouse gas pollution, sources briefed on the matter said.

The discussions with U.S. automakers on EV targets come as the Biden administration is set as early as next week to roll out its proposed revisions to vehicle emissions standards through 2026. Sources said a voluntary target could be as high as 50% but emphasized that no agreement with the automakers has been reached.

Reporting by David Shepardson

